Onion traders in Nashik continue to boycott auctions

Onion traders in Nashik continued to boycott auctions for the third successive day despite a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday.

Onion traders said they will hold another meeting on Thursday to take a decision on the issue. Traders will also meet the district collector on Thursday.

“A meeting was held with Sharad Pawar. He has given us an assurance that he will take up the issue with the Centre and will lead a delegation of farmer and trader representatives to Delhi, Nandkumar Daga, president, Lasalgaon Onion Traders Association, told FE.

Daga said traders plan to hold a meeting among themselves before meeting the district collector on Thursday and auctions will remain suspended till the issue is resolved.

Traders in Nashik have been boycotting onion auctions since Monday in 15 APMCs and four sub-committees in the district.

To contain prices, the Centre had last week imposed the stock holding limit on retail and wholesale onion traders till December 31 to improve domestic availability of the commodity and provide relief to consumers. Retailers can stock up to 2 tonne, whereas wholesale traders are allowed to keep up to 25 tonne.