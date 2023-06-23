ONGC uses sub-sea pipeline to evacuate oil from Panna field

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) on Thursday said it has started evacuation of oil from Panna field through newly laid sub-sea pipeline and that the pipeline is likely to help reduce costs by $43,000 per day.

The successful linkage of Panna Process Platform with sub-sea pipeline in the Arabian Sea, a part of ONGC’s Bassein & Satellite (B&S) Asset, minimises the production downtime associated with tanker changeovers and eliminates demurrage charges during adverse weather conditions.

“These combined savings and improved operational agility position ONGC for long-term success in the offshore oil and gas sector,” the country’s energy maharatna said in a statement.

The Panna segment includes laying of two segments of 37.50 km of submarine pipeline and installation of three Main Oil Line Pumps (MOL) and three booster pumps. The Panna-Mukta oilfield consists of two adjacent offshore oil fields north-west of Mumbai.

ONGC said the laying of pipeline, which can handle 9,600 barrels of oil per day, underscores its commitment to technological advancement to raise output and further secure India’s energy interest.