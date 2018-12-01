OMCs reduce jet fuel prices; ATF cost in Delhi fall by 11 pct

By: | Updated: December 1, 2018 8:29 PM

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday reduced the aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, prices by 10.90 per cent in New Delhi.

jet fuel, omc, ol companiesJet fuel per kilolitre now costs Rs 73,393.55 in Kolkata, Rs 67,979.58 in Mumbai and Rs 69,216.61 in Chennai.

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Saturday reduced the aviation turbine fuel (ATF), or jet fuel, prices by 10.90 per cent in New Delhi.

Accordingly, jet fuel prices have been cut by Rs 8,327.83 in Delhi and now sells at Rs 68,050.97 per kilolitre. Prices vary with airports depending on local taxes.

Jet fuel per kilolitre now costs Rs 73,393.55 in Kolkata, Rs 67,979.58 in Mumbai and Rs 69,216.61 in Chennai.

The three OMCs revise the jet fuel prices on the first of every month.

Earlier this week, credit ratings agency ICRA said severely mauled by the twin blows of significant increase in ATF prices and the depreciation of INR against the US dollar, the Indian aviation industry continues to grapple with tough times in the current fiscal.

“As if this was not enough, low pricing power of the industry and inability to raise fares has resulted in mounting losses for the airlines,” the agency had said.

The reduction falls in line with the declining crude oil prices which has lost one-third of value in the span of two months, after touching an $86-a-barrel mark in early October.

Also read: Jet Airways skids on fuel cost, posts Rs 1,297 crore loss in Q2

Brent crude oil has slipped below $60 following the US decision to exempt 8 countries, including India and China, to continue buying oil for six months from Iran despite sanctions.

However, the global prices remain volatile ahead of OPEC meeting next week which could further affect ATF prices.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. OMCs reduce jet fuel prices; ATF cost in Delhi fall by 11 pct
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition