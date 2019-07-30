Oilseeds sowing gather pace with monsoon

As per data available from the Directorate of Oilseeds Development, Hyderabad, sowing of oilseeds has crossed 135.813 lakh hectares compared to 140.921 lakh hectares of the previous kharif.

With the monsoon picking up in central and western India, the planting of oilseeds has also picked up pace and has crossed 133.6 lakh hectares. Last year, sowing was on 140.9 lakh hectares, as per the latest data from the department of agriculture.

Although there is a deficit of nearly 7 lakh hectares, senior industry people feel that the sowing should pick up with the monsoon gaining momentum and acreage should remain nearly the same. “Rains were delayed and therefore the sowing was delayed. But sowing has gained pace and from just 75 lakh hectares on July 11, the acreage has nearly doubled reaching 134 lakh hectares,” said BV Mehta, executive director, Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA).

As per data available from the Directorate of Oilseeds Development, Hyderabad, sowing of oilseeds has crossed 135.813 lakh hectares compared to 140.921 lakh hectares of the previous kharif. According to latest data from the department of agriculture, till July 26, kharif crops have been sown in around 688.7 lakh hectares, which is 6.43% lower than the area covered during the same period last year. This is also 7.29% less than the average area covered in the last five kharif seasons.

There is a slight drop in sowing of groundnuts to 27.227 lakh hectares from 29.179 lakh hectares. The groundnut crop is likely to be lower because there were no rains in Saurashtra region, he said. The area under soybean is nearly 99.292 lakh hectares against 101.528 lakh hectares, which is a marginal drop, he said, adding that good prices will prompt farmers to go for soybean. Davish Jain, chairman, Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA), had earlier stated that August is even more important when the plants are in the flowering stage. Moisture stress at this stage could affect productivity. A prolonged dry spell could dry up the newly-germinated crop and hurt yield, he said.

Castor also is likely to be higher although the current figures are on the lower side, Mehta said. As per the data, castor has been planted on 0.673 lakh hectares. Last year, it was 1.018 lakh hectares same time. Castor sowing usually takes place in last week July and August and therefore there should be a rise, he said. Sunflower has been planted on 0.579 lakh hectares as compared to 0.724 lakh hectares. Sesame has been planted on 7.698 lakh hectares. Last year the area same time had touched 8.059 lakh hectares.