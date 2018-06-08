Oilmeal exports drop 33% in May on low demand

Rapeseed meal exports increased to nearly 1.43 lakh tonne in first two months.

Oilmeals export declined by 33% to 97,036 tonne during May 2018 on lower global demand, according to industry data. The overall export during April-May 2018 fell by 8% at 3,21,179 tonne compared to 3,48,222 tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year, the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) has said.

Rapeseed meal exports increased to nearly 1.43 lakh tonne in first two months. The export of rapeseed meal sharply increased to nearly 1,43,000 tonne, in first two months, mainly exported to South Korea and Thailand.

During April-May 2018, oilmeals export to Vietnam fell to 51,568 tonne from 59,578 tonne in the year-ago period. South Korea imported 49,768 tonne of oilmeals during the first two months of this fiscal compared to 67,920 tonne in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Thailand imported 62,176 tonne of oilmeals during April-May 2018 as against 29,251 tonne in the year-ago period, while France imported 28,377 tonne as against to 1,736 tonne during the period under review.

The export from Kandla is reported at 147,587 tonne (46%), followed by Mumbai including JNPT at 31,297 tonne (10%), Mundra handled 38,693 tonne (12%) and Kolkata handled 47,173 tonne (15%).