Oil PSUs plan to add 4,450 petrol pumps in Gujarat, says official

The three oil companies Sunday launched the process of selecting eligible dealers for these outlets from a single online platform, nearly four years after a similar exercise was taken in 2014, the official said.

Public sector firms Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum plan to add 4,450 retail outlets across Gujarat in a bid to expand its network and meet growing fuel needs, an official said here Sunday. The three oil companies Sunday launched the process of selecting eligible dealers for these outlets from a single online platform, nearly four years after a similar exercise was taken in 2014, the official said.

“Three PSU oil companies have together issued a joint advertisement for dealership after a gap of around four years. Expansion of the petrol pump network is required to meet growing fuel needs and for the convenience of customers,” Indian Oil Executive Director (Gujarat), S S Lamba said Sunday.

The three companies seek to add 4,450 retail outlets in Gujarat, comprising 2,350 of IOC, 998 of BPCL and 1,102 of HP, he informed. They already operate around 4,000 petrol pumps in Gujarat. “With new highways getting added and distance from urban centres growing, we are also looking to expand our network in rural and far-flung areas,” Lamba added.

Many norms have been eased to allow more people to participate in the process, Lamba said, adding that unlike last time, when the minimum qualification required was having passed Class XII, this time those having cleared Class X could also apply. Only those selected on the basis of online forms will have to submit documents for further consideration, which saves on unnecessary paperwork, Lamba added. Also, for the first time, a computerised “draw of lots” and “bid opening” will be held under an independent agency to bring in more transparency, he said. A candidate can go to www.petrolpumpdealerchayan.in to apply for the outlets, the IO ED informed.