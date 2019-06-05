Oil prices drops as US stockpiles report stokes fears of glut

By: |
Published: June 5, 2019 8:03:40 AM

Oil is teetering on the edge of a bear market after falling almost 20% from a peak in late April as an aggressive U.S. trade policy stokes fears that the global economy is headed for a sharp slowdown.

The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 3.55 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. (Reuters File image)The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 3.55 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. (Reuters File image)

Oil resumed declines as an industry report signaling a surprise jump in U.S. crude inventories stirred fears of a supply glut at a time when trade wars are jeopardizing the global demand outlook.

Futures in New York dropped as much as 1.2% after closing up 0.4% on Tuesday following a four-day drop. The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. crude stockpiles rose by 3.55 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. That compares with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey for a 2 million barrel decline.

Oil is teetering on the edge of a bear market after falling almost 20% from a peak in late April as an aggressive U.S. trade policy stokes fears that the global economy is headed for a sharp slowdown. This has made it likely that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will extend their production curbs beyond June. But given the magnitude of the drop in prices, Saudi Arabia may now need to cut even deeper to soothe investors, according to Helima Croft, chief commodities strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

“Markets are bearish with the outlook for slowing growth in global crude demand, as well as rising U.S. production leading to a glut,” said Miyoko Nakashima, a senior strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo. Even if OPEC cuts deeper, West Texas Intermediate crude futures may only rise to about $60 a barrel as the trade conflicts will limit demand growth, she said.

WTI for July delivery fell 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $53.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 9:28 a.m. in Singapore after dropping as much as 62 cents earlier. It lost 19.3% from a high on April 23 through Tuesday’s close.

Brent for August settlement dropped 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $61.89 a barrel on London’s ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract climbed 69 cents to $61.97 on Tuesday. The global benchmark crude was trading at a premium of $8.42 to WTI for the same month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Oil prices drops as US stockpiles report stokes fears of glut
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition