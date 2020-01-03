Oil prices jump $1 after US air strike kills Iran, Iraq military personnel

Oil prices jumped more than $1 on Friday after a U.S. air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies.
Oil prices jumped more than $1 on Friday after a U.S. air strike killed key Iranian and Iraqi military personnel, raising concerns that escalating Middle East tensions may disrupt oil supplies. Brent crude futures were at $67.48 a barrel, up $1.23, or 1.86%, by 0202 GMT, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.03, or 1.68%, to $62.21 a barrel.
“The supply side risks remain elevated in the Middle East and we could see tensions continue to elevate between the U.S. and Iran-backed militia in Iraq,” Edward Moya, analyst at brokerage OANDA, spoke to Reuters via email.
An air strike at the Baghdad International Airport early on Friday killed Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, an Iraqi militia spokesman told Reuters.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.