Oil price rallies on hopes for US China trade deal

By: |
Updated: May 10, 2019 7:29:48 AM

WTI closed the last session down 0.7 percent. Analysts said oil was drawing support on renewed hopes that a China-U.S. trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump said he received a "beautiful letter" from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Oil price, US oil prices, global economic growth, Beijing, Brent crude futures, WTI crude futures, US-China trade, Global growthBrent crude futures were at .85 a barrel at 0021 GMT, up 48 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close. (Reuters)

U.S. oil prices rose on Friday on renewed optimism that a trade deal between Washington and Beijing could be struck, as investors have been fearing that a protracted tariff war would harm global economic growth. Brent crude futures were at $70.85 a barrel at 0021 GMT, up 48 cents, or 0.7 percent, from their last close. Brent closed little changed in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $62.29 per barrel, up 59 cents, or 1 percent, from their previous settlement.

WTI closed the last session down 0.7 percent. Analysts said oil was drawing support on renewed hopes that a China-U.S. trade deal after U.S. President Donald Trump said he received a “beautiful letter” from Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump quoted the letter as saying: “Let’s work together let’s see if we can get something done.” Still, traders remained on edge as Washington prepares to go ahead with plans to hike tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods imported from China at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Friday(0401 GMT on Saturday).

Also read: Global market: Asian shares near 2-month lows ahead of looming US tariff hike

“The outcome of the U.S.-China trade talks remains uncertain,” said Alfonso Esparza, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA. “Global growth forecasts were hit by tariff escalation last year, before a ceasefire and negotiations kicked up a notch.” The trade optimism comes amid efforts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries to crimp supply, as well as expectations that demand will rise. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects global oil demand to rise by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd) this year.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Oil price rallies on hopes for US China trade deal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition