Oil mixed as China’s economy weakens, but OPEC cuts still support crude

By: |
Singapore | Published: May 28, 2019 7:13:40 AM

Traders said Brent prices were under pressure from an economic slowdown hitting China as a result of the ongoing trade war with the United States, which is also expected to dent fuel consumption.

crude oil price, crude oil, crude oil price today, crude oil price chart(Representational photo: Reuters)

Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday, pressured by a weakening economy, especially in China, yet still supported by ongoing supply cuts from producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela.

Front-month Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $69.90 at 0106 GMT. That was 21 cents, or 0.3%, below the last session’s close, when Brent rose 2.1%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $59.03 per barrel. They did not trade on Monday due to a public holiday in the United States, but stood 40 cents, or 0.7%, higher than their last close on Friday.

Traders said Brent prices were under pressure from an economic slowdown hitting China as a result of the ongoing trade war with the United States, which is also expected to dent fuel consumption.

But preventing prices from falling further have been supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) since the start of the year.

OPEC and some allies including Russia are due to meet on June 25 and 26 to discuss output policy going forward.

“Supply-side issues returned to the fore, with crude oil prices rising strongly,” ANZ bank said on Tuesday.

Beyond the OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions on petroleum exports from Iran and Venezuela have also tightened markets.

“Iran exports remain under pressure as U.S. sanctions bite. This comes as OPEC appears to be heading towards extending the current production cut agreement,” it added.

Trump last year withdrew the United States from a 2015 international nuclear deal with Iran, and Washington is ratcheting up sanctions seeking to end Iran’s international sales of crude oil and strangle its economy.

Washington has also imposed sanctions on Venezuela’s oil exports, in a bid to topple the government under President Nicolas Maduro there.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Oil mixed as China’s economy weakens, but OPEC cuts still support crude
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
Modi's win to push reforms, but these economic challenges must be tackled, no matter who wins polls
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
World’s top 10 fastest growing cities are all from India; check which cities made it to Oxford list
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Your rice may not come from one of top 10 producing states if govt’s first-of-a-kind plan works
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition