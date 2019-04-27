Oil falls after the strongest bull run in a year

Crops residue burning has been spreading from Punjab and Haryana to other states like Andhra Pradesh and unless the government promotes zero-tillage mechanism for sowing of crops, air pollution could emerge as a major problem, warns experts in a study. India needs to move full mechanisation from partial mechanisation in agriculture sector, they said. \u201cThe solution to crop residue burning is not that easy as this is the easiest way to save time and costs before sowing a next crop,\u201d said PK Joshi, senior adviser with International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI). Speaking after the release of IFPRI\u2019s Global Food Policy Report 2019, he said farmers were resorting to this as the gap between farm and non-farm income is widening while dependence on earnings from non-agricultural activities (mainly services) has been rising. Also read:\u00a0Uber may not reach $100 billion valuation with target share price of $44-$50 for IPO \u201cThe rural non-farm sector now provides a sizable share of rural income and employment, primarily in services, and has grown more quickly than agricultural employment \u2014 the rural non-farm sector now generates about 60% of rural income in India and Nepal, and 57% in Pakistan and Bangladesh,\u201d the report said. According to the report, crop residues burning continues because it offers an easy solution to disposing of those residues, reduces pests and diseases, and allows for increased cropping intensity. \u201cAlthough burning of crop residues is prohibited by law in many countries, enforcement is difficult. More pragmatic and coherent policies along with appropriate technological solutions, such as monitoring through satellite imagery, should be explored to minimise the burning of crop residues and reduce air pollution,\u201d the report said. India has unveiled several measures to boost rural economy and improve rural livelihoods by enhancing access to basic services, increasing investments in agriculture and rural infrastructure, said Shahidur Rashid, director for south Asia, IFPRI. \u201cThe government has made significant commitments to improve health and nutrition by investing in newer initiatives such as the Healthy India Initiative to provide health centres and health coverage to the most vulnerable; and the National Nutrition Mission targeting nutritional status of infant, children and mothers.\u201d Across south Asia, inclusive employment growth, continued agricultural productivity growth and strengthening of the agriculture-based rural non-farm economy would be essential to ensure inclusive rural transformation, he said.