Oil extends fall as Opec, Russia look to up output

Oil prices extended losses for the third day as top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled raising output to meet concerns about supply amid strong demand. The move comes at a time when record US crude production and a surprise gain in inventories pushed US West Texas Intermediate’s discount to Brent higher. Having erased close to 6% of the gains in the last three days, the benchmark Brent was trading at close to $75 a barrel on Monday after hitting a three-and-a-half-year high in May.
The world’s major oil exporting countries had cut back production to ensure a reduction in global inventories, which led to a surge in oil prices since the beginning of the year. Brent surpassed its multi-year high of $80 a barrel earlier this month.