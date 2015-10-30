Odisha admits drought in 21 districts as 41 farmers die

The Odisha government on Thursday admitted that as many as 139 blocks across 21 districts in the state have been hit by drought.

Special relief commissioner (SRC) GVV Sarma said, “According to the eye estimate report, over 33% crop loss has been reported in 139 blocks in 21 districts. Steps are being taken to bail out the distressed farmers.”

According to the provisions of the Odisha Relief Codes (ORC), as a first step based on rainfall received collectors are required to submit an eye estimation report on crop condition in their districts. After the report is received a detailed crop cutting experiment is conducted. Then villages and farmers, who have actually suffered loss, are identified and agricultural input subsidy is provided to the affected farmers from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The SRC said that the state government has received inquiry reports from collectors on 41 farmer deaths and the reports were under examination. He said action will be taken against unregistered money lenders extending private loans to farmers.