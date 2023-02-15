NSE to allow WTI crude oil, natural gas trading in rupees, signs pact with CME

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will list, trade and settle rupee denominated NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) derivatives contracts for Indian market participants. It has signed a data licensing agreement with derivatives marketplace CME Group to allow this trading in India.

The futures contracts will be listed on the stock exchange, bolstering its commodity segment, once the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) gives their approval. This agreement will help NSE broaden their energy basket. The exchange stated that it is hopeful that these contracts will be beneficial for the Indian market participants to meet their price risk management activities as well as trading objectives.

Shri Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer, NSE said, “On receiving approval from SEBI, NSE would make available trading in futures of these two global benchmarks, which will be settled in INR, on the NSE platform. The NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) contracts are amongst the world’s most traded commodity derivatives contracts generating interest from across the globe.”

Will traders move from MCX?

However, some analysts predict that the MCX will continue to gold the favor of non-agro commodity traders. “For Indian participants who want to trade in commodities, MCX is already offering MCX Crude oil and MCX Natural Gas derivatives on their platform. Majority of the participants who trade in non-agro commodities choose MCX platform, while for agro commodities, NCDEX is their preferred exchange. So NSE is offering these products to lure commodity participants to their exchange,” said Bhavik Patel, Commodity and Currency Analyst, Tradebull Securities.

“Introduction of WTI Crude oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) derivatives will certainly give Indian participants more choice to trade but we believe MCX will still hold their market share in Crude and Natural Gas despite NSE offerings. MCX is also offering options derivatives in both Crude and Natural Gas future contracts and participants have embraced it as we can see high volumes. Habits are also hard to change and traders who prefer to trade in one exchange seldom shift to another exchange. So in essence, MCX Crude and Natural Gas will continue to remain the preferred trade for commodity traders,” he added.