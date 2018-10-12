NSE begins commodity derivatives trading; now trade gold futures on exchange too

The NSE is the second equity exchange after Bombay Stock Exchange to enter the commodity derivative segment.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday launched trading in commodity derivatives segment. The exchange will trade commodity derivatives in gold (1 kg), gold mini (100 gms) and silver contracts (30 kg). In the beginning, NSE will offer trade in non-agri products, and slowly would shift to agri commodities as well, the exchange said in a statement.

While Ahmedabad will be the base centre, the contracts will be physically settled on expiry. The exchange is planning to extend its delivery centres all across the major metros. The NSE is the second equity exchange after Bombay Stock Exchange to enter the commodity derivative segment. The transaction charges for the coming three months have been lifted by the NSE. The BSE has waived the charges for the next 12 months in order to promote the trade in commodity derivatives segment.

SK Mohanty, SEBI’s whole time member, launched trading in commodities segments on NSE today.

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE, said, “NSE is committed to deepen the Indian commodity markets by providing convenient and cost-efficient onshore hedging mechanism for domestic as well as global participants. Investors would also be able to trade in multiple asset classes at a single trading venue on NSE resulting in capital efficiency. The nationwide trading facility with the back-bone of a robust clearing mechanism, would be found beneficial by the market participants.”

NSE started its operations 25 years ago.

Meanwhile, BSE earlier this month became country’s first stock exchange to launch the commodity derivative contracts in gold and silver. Earlier, the commodity contracts were available only on MCX and NCDEX, the two specialised commodity derivatives exchanges in the country. “We have launched gold and silver derivative contracts and have applied for launching of crude oil and copper contracts with Sebi. We will subsequently launch more agri commodities,” BSE MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan had then said.