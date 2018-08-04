Northeast to be connected with National Gas Grid: OIL CMD

Northeast to be connected with National Gas Grid (Reuters)

A top Oil India Limited (OIL) official on Saturday said Guwahati and other state capitals of northeastern states are likely to be connected to the National Gas Grid within next three years. The ambitious project of gas pipeline from Barauni to Assam and other northeastern states is likely to be completed within next three years’ time, OIL Chairman cum Managing Director Utpal Bora said at a press conference.

Bora said while work for the gas pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati has already started, a joint venture has also been formed involving the OIL, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and GAIL for connecting all the capital of northeastern states through a gas pipeline from Guwahati.

“While the gas pipeline from Barauni to Guwahati involved setting up of pipeline of 700 km at an estimated cost of Rs 4,500 crore, the North Eastern Gas Pipeline project would see setting up of 1,500 km of pipelines at an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore,” Bora said.

He said connecting Guwahati with the National Gas Grid through the pipeline from Barauni and connecting the capitals of northeastern states with the gas pipeline are two major projects, which are expected to help the northeastern states in multiple ways.

The Oil CMD further said households in Guwahati metro area (which involves Guwahati and some other neighbouring areas) are likely to be provided piped gas soon.

“Recently there were bid for distribution of piped gas in Guwahati Metro areas and Silchar, Karimganj and Hailakandi areas. We have bid for the project and we are hopeful that we will be successful in our bid. If awarded to us, piped gas service can be started in Guwahati within next three years time,” he said, adding that along with piped gas distribution, the OIL also plans to set up some CNG stations in Guwahati which will help tackle the pollution in and around the city.

Asked about the new discoveries of OIL, Bora said that the public sector undertaking has been awarded nine new blocks in India, which includes seven blocks in northeast and one each in Rajasthan and Krishna Godavari (KG) basin.

He said that the Oil has recorded an impressive growth of 72.27 percent terms of production in the 2017-18 with a turnover of Rs 2,667.93 crore compared to 2016-17 which was Rs 1,548.68 crore.