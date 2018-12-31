New year gift to aam aadmi: LPG prices cut by this much; check details

The end of 2018 has brought new year gift for aam aadmi. The price of LPG gas has been cut for both subsidised and non-subsidised cylinders.
The end of 2018 has brought new year gift for aam aadmi. The price of LPG gas has been cut for both subsidised and non-subsidised cylinders. The price of subsidised cooking gas (LPG) has been cut by Rs 5.91 per cylinder effective Monday, while the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been cut by 120.50 per cylinder.
This is the second straight cut in LPG prices in a month’s time due to the reduced market impact of fuel as crude oil prices fell dramatically from $85 to $55 in the last three months.
Updates follow soon…
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.