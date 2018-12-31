New year gift to aam aadmi: LPG prices cut by this much; check details

The end of 2018 has brought new year gift for aam aadmi. The price of LPG gas has been cut for both subsidised and non-subsidised cylinders.

The end of 2018 has brought new year gift for aam aadmi. The price of LPG gas has been cut for both subsidised and non-subsidised cylinders. The price of subsidised cooking gas (LPG) has been cut by Rs 5.91 per cylinder effective Monday, while the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder has been cut by 120.50 per cylinder.

This is the second straight cut in LPG prices in a month’s time due to the reduced market impact of fuel as crude oil prices fell dramatically from $85 to $55 in the last three months.

