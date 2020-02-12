NCDEX maintains leadership position in agri-derivatives

The average Open Interest stood at Rs 4,203 crore, reflecting 81% of total Open Interest in agri futures market.

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) has stated that it has maintained its leadership position in January with its performance in the agri-commodities segment. The exchange led the agri-derivatives market in India across number of contracts, open interest in value and traded value.

Reflecting 72% of total market share, the exchange registered monthly total value of Rs 37,699 crore and ADTV of Rs 1,639 crore in agri-commodities futures segment. The average Open Interest stood at Rs 4,203 crore, reflecting 81% of total Open Interest in agri futures market.

Kapil Dev, EVP Business, NCDEX said, “Due to dynamic demand-supply scenario, crop failures and global market dimensions, agri commodities are volatile in nature and hence create price risk for value chain participants. We are happy that we are able to offer the best products on our trading platform to all our market participants. Our endeavour is to keep adding innovative instruments and products that make the exchange an inclusive platform, helping value chain participants to grow in the agri-ecosystem.”

Soyaoil emerged as the top traded commodity in the futures contract on the exchange with 127.20% year-on-year growth with total traded value of Rs 11,048 crore. The exchange had facilitated delivery of 42,453 tonne commodities in January 2020. The total traded volume in options segment stood at Rs 0.14 crore with notional turnover of Rs 28.40 crore.

“With increased participation of farmers over the years, we have been able to onboard 258 FPOs which has extended our reach to 5,23,901 farmer base across the country. This has resulted into 33,899 tonne of commodities being traded by 98 FPOs, in 17 agri-commodities, on NCDEX platform till January 2020”, Kapil added.