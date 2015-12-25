​​ ​
  4. Nalco, China firm in pact to extract iron from red mud

The central-sector National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) and China's Chaleico singed an agreement for R&D cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

The central-sector National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) and China’s Chaleico singed an agreement for R&D cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

The agreement was signed by Nalco’s executive director (business development) B K Satpathy and Chaleico’s general manager, Guo Pu, in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Under the agreement, the two companies would take up R&D projects like separation of iron concentrate from red mud and extraction of gallium from Bayer liquor.

“Extraction of marketable iron concentrate from red mud will be our first R&D project with Chaleico,” said Tapan Kumar Chand, CMD, Nalco. “On the successful completion of the project, the efforts will be commercialised through a demonstration plant,” he added.

