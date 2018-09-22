Millers seek 15% subsidy for exports of pulses

The All India Dal Millers Association (AIDMA) has sought a 15% subsidy on the export of pulses to tap markets in around 150 countries across the globe.

Suresh Agrawal, president, AIDMA said, “NAFED is selling existing stocks of Tur, Urad and Moong at a rate of Rs 3,200 to Rs 3,600 per quintal. This should be exported in order to stabilise domestic market rates and help new crops get Minimum Support Prices ( MSP).”

The millers placed forth their suggestions at a meeting organised by the ministry of commerce and industry to discuss ways to encourage export of foodgrains and pulses.

The Association suggested the formation of a Pulse Export Promotion Board that could assist millers in tapping countries interested in export and also provide the necessary support and infrastructure.

Agrawal said that the government should ban pulse imports since international prices are much lower than domestic rates. Currently, Tur, Urad, Chickpeas and Moong are imported and therefore pulses are available in very large quantity,” he said.

According to Agrawal, after the government stopped exports of processed pulses several countries have established their own processing units. It is no longer cost effective for Indian dal Millers to export.

The Government should therefore provide export subsidy to encourage millers to export.

The government has imposed a 5% GST on branded dals and therefore Indian prices are 5% higher in the international market, he said, urging the government to scrap GST since dals are consumed regularly in every Indian household and is part of their daily diet.

He said, “farmers have reduced pulse acreage due to unattractive returns. As per government data, pulse acreage has fallen by 2.21 % to 134.4 lakh hectares. However, the government has stocks of 50 lakh tonnes from the 2016 and 2017 season.”