Millers ask govt to extend deadline for import of pulses till year-end

Currently, in order to compensate the damage to the crop of udad, quota of import of pulses should be increased by one lakh tonne so that mills can process udad till March 2020, the association pointed out.

Dal millers in the country have asked the government to extend the deadline till year-end for the import of pulses. The Centre has urged the millers to import pulses by October 31. Indore-based All India Dal Millers Association president Suresh Aggrawal said although the crop in Burma had been good, the crop in African nations — Mozambique, Malawi and Kenya — had been delayed and was likely to come into the market by the end of the year. Therefore, it would not be possible for millers to import the pulses until the year-end, he said.

According to him, millers will be able import around 2.5 lakh tonne of pulses by October 31. However, it will be a bit difficult to import the quota of 4 lakh tonne of tur in that time. We have asked the government to extend the deadline to import tur or re-allocate additional quota of 1,00,000 tonne.

He said licences for pea import had not been given yet, although the notification was issued by the government. Several pulses mill traders had applied for licensing of pea import in a period of time. However, neither licences had been issued nor had merchants’ fees been refunded, he added.

Therefore, traders who have applied for the licence of pea import should be issued the quota for pea import as soon as possible, he said. Currently, the period of pulses, fixed by the government as October 31, 2019, should be extended to December 30, so that the quota for import of tur, udad, moong and pulses is met, he pointed out.

Since the prices of pulses such as chana, udad, moong and masoor have gone up by 5-10% in the past month due to rains in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, it is likely to impact the output, as per market reports. Aggrawal said pulses prices may remain firm because of rains in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Of the 1,200 applications received by the government, import licences had been granted to around 1,118 millers for the import of tur, Aggrawal said. The imports had been permitted for a two-month period from September to October 30, he said.

These pulses are expected to be imported from Burma, Mozambique, South Africa, Malawi and Kenya, among other nations. Accordingly, millers have begun placing import orders for tur (arhar). Agrawal said output for kharif pulses may drop by about 15 % this season because there was a prolonged dry spell during growing period of the crop. Dal mills said a likely drop in pulses output in the kharif season would squeeze supplies for mills.