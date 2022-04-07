MGL, IGL, Gujarat Gas hike CNG prices

Mahanagar Gas (MGL), Indraprastha Gas (IGL), and Gujarat Gas have all hiked the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) on Wednesday following the doubling of domestic natural gas prices to $6.1 per million British thermal unit from April 1.

While MGL also hiked the price of piped natural gas (PNG), but IGL and Gujarat Gas have kept PNG prices unchanged.

The price of CNG was raised by Rs 7 per kg to Rs 67 per kg in Mumbai by MGL; IGL raised it by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 66.61 per kg. IGL had been raising the price of CNG for last couple of months, and the present increase takes the price hike by `10 in one month alone.

Gujarat Gas hiked the CNG rates by Rs 6.5 per kg to Rs 76.98 per kg.

According to MGL, the price of cooking gas piped to household kitchens was increased to Rs 41 per standard cubic meter in Mumbai. In Delhi PNG costs Rs 41.61 per standard cubic meter. Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.

The increase in CNG prices follows Rs 10 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in 16 days and a Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates.



A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to Rs 949.50 in the national capital. In some places, the LPG price has touched Rs 1,000.

Last week, MGL had announced a reduction in the retail price of CNG by Rs 6 per kg and piped gas by Rs 3.50 per scm, effective April 1 after the Maharashtra government cut VAT on the fuel from 13.5% to 3%.

Accordingly, the retail price of CNG was cut by Rs 6 to Rs 60 per kg and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 3.50 to Rs 36 per standard cubic meter (scm) in and around Mumbai.