  • MORE MARKET STATS

METLDEX clocks turnover of Rs 1,336 cr since launch: MCX

By: |
November 19, 2020 4:50 PM

Leading commodity bourse MCX on Thursday said its metal index futures, METLDEX, has completed its first expiry cycle with a turnover of Rs 1,336 crore.

According to MCX, trading in the November 2020 contract of METLDEX had hit a record high of Rs 102.36 on October 19.

Leading commodity bourse MCX on Thursday said its metal index futures, METLDEX, has completed its first expiry cycle with a turnover of Rs 1,336 crore. The METLDEX futures, launched in October this year, tracks the price movements of five base metals traded on the exchange.

“The METLDEX futures has witnessed good participation from all stakeholders ever since its launch last month. We thank all participants for their overwhelming support to the new metal index product, which has successfully completed its first expiry cycle,” MCX Managing Director and CEO P S Reddy said in a statement. The exchange would continue its ongoing engagement with the participants to make the METLDEX futures an integral part of the base metal industry in the coming years, he added.

Related News

According to MCX, trading in the November 2020 contract of METLDEX had hit a record high of Rs 102.36 on October 19, with an average daily turnover of Rs 56 crore since its launch. The December month contract shows an open interest position of 243 lots as on November 18, 2020 indicating a bullish undertone in base metals, it said.

The contracts will be settled in cash on their respective expiry dates. The final settlement price will be the underlying index price arrived at based on volume weighted average price of the constituents of the underlying index between 4 pm and 5 pm on the respective expiry days of the contracts.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. METLDEX clocks turnover of Rs 1336 cr since launch MCX
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SOPA urges oil ministry to ensure smooth supply of hexane
2Oil gains on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
3Sugar production jumps nearly 3-folds to 14.10 lakh tonnes till November 15: ISMA