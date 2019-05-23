Mango exports take sea route after air freights rise

For the first time this season, mangoes from the country have taken the sea route to London, thanks to the spike in air freight rates following the stoppage of flights from Jet Airways. The first container of Kesar and Badami mangoes from Mumbai left for London through Bombay Export House on Tuesday. Anand Shejwal of Bombay Export House said that 4,000 boxes, weighing nearly 16 tonne, have left for London on Tuesday. "There has been a 25% hike in freight rates after the closure of Jet Airways. What was available at `80-90 per kg is now quoted at `110-120 per kg. In contrast, rates are much cheaper by the sea and there is no limitations on the amount of mangoes that can be sent through the sea route," Shejwal said. The export house has been using the sea route to send mangoes to the Gulf as well, he said, adding that US is the next destination. "Sea freight rates are comparatively lower at `16-17 per kg. If this shipment succeeds, the rates could drop to `8-9 per kg and more exports could be possible, " he said. Senior officials of the Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) stated that mango exports could be impacted this season. "The production is lower this season because of the weather conditions and the closure of Jet Airways has also impacted exports . The air freight rates have gone up and the MSAMB, therefore, has facilitated mango exports through the sea from the Bombay Export House," the official said. Exporter and trader Sanjay Pansare said that the use of the sea route could become popular with exporters who are currently facing several problems due to the hike in air freights. Normally 45-50 tonne of mangoes were sent through the air route. During the season, nearly 200 tonne of mangoes were sent on a daily basis with 50 tonne to Europe and 90 tonne to other countries. Exports have now dropped to 40 tonne a day because the exporters are not sure if the consumers overseas would be willing to pay higher prices for these mangoes , Pansare said. Jet Airways had started a cargo service with France's KLM company through which fruits and vegetables were exported on a large scale.