Maharashtra targets to export 2,500 tonnes of Alphonso, Kesar mangoes

Maharashtra targets to export 2,500 tonne of Alphonso, Kesar mangoes

The Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) has said it targets to export 2,500 tonne of the famed Alphonso and Kesar varieties of mango from the Konkan and Marathwada regions of Maharashtra, senior officials of the board said. The total export of mangoes from the state would go beyond 50,000 tonne, Sunil Pawar, managing director, MSAMB, said.

Last year, about 1,200 tonne were exported from these regions. “Here, we are specifically talking about mango exports from the facilities run by MSAMB. We have three facilities for vapour heat treatment, irradiation and hot water treatment and we expect some 2,500 tonne to be exported from these facilities,” Pawar told FE. There are over 44 treatment facilities across the country.

MSAMB has established export facilitation centres at Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Latur, Beed and Vashi. The board had been holding regular workshops with both farmers and buyers to encourage exports, he said, adding that the board had taken huge efforts to ensure that more mango growers register their orchards with MangoNet. Maharashtra agriculture department, Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) and Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda) are coordinating to ensure that there are no traceability issues and no hurdles in exports.

Government agencies had worked to put in place MangoNet — an online traceability system that registers mango growers and exporters and enable importers and supermarkets in the European Union to check complete details of their shipments — on the lines of the successful ‘Grapenet’. There are some 25,000 mango growers in the state and of these, 8,500 are registered on MangoNet. Apeda has made it mandatory for exporters to pick mangoes for export only from growers registered on MangoNet.

Read Also| Godrej Agrovert Rating| Buy — On way to becoming agri giant

Maharashtra is the largest mango exporter in the country and accounts for 90% of the total export of the fruit from the country. Pawar said buyer-seller meets are also being held to improve communication and a buyer from Holland had attended the last meet held at Ratnagiri.

The attempt is to tap new markets, he said, adding Russia was a slow market initially and the board had to take special efforts to improve these. Latvia, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, South Korea and Malaysia are new emerging markets, he said. For Malaysia, irradiation is required while Japan, South Korea and Mauritius seek mangoes that have gone through vapour heat treatment.

Nearly 800 tonne is expected to be exported to Malaysia, officials said. For Europe, the produce has to go through hot water treatment. For South Korea, Pest Risk Analysis is mandatory. Mauritius has already granted market access to Indian mangoes subject to phytosanitary certification. Europe has been one of the most important markets for the country and 5,000 tonne were exported to the European market last season. Switzerland has also lifted the ban on Indian mangoes. New markets have also opened up in Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, besides South Korea, North Korea and Australia.

Apeda has already issued advisories for the registration of mango orchards under Mangonet. The US, China, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and Mauritius are seeking list of registered orchards maintained by Apeda.