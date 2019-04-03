Maharashtra sugar output likely to equal last year’s record of 107 lakh trillion

By: | Published: April 3, 2019 1:51 AM

Last year, the state’s sugar production was 107 lakh tonne, which was considered a record production in the state.

Nearly 78% of the arrears have been paid, the commissioner said, adding that the arrear position has come down. Last fortnight, the arrears were around `4,926.17 crore.

Maharashtra’s sugar output is likely to touch 107 lakh tonne for the season of 2018-19, with 63 sugar factories in the state continue to crush cane. As the season is drawing to a close, about 132 of the193 factories have completed crushing operations for the season. Last year, the state’s sugar production was 107 lakh tonne, which was considered a record production in the state.

Maharashtra sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said the department had earlier estimated the production to touch 106 lakh tonne for the season and it’s too early whether the mills’ output would touch 107-lakh tonne mark.
As on date, around 935.96 lakh tonne of cane has been crushed to produce 104.9 lakh tonne of sugar. According to experts, the figure is likely to touch or cross the 107-lakh tonne mark as 63 factories are still crushing cane. According to sources in the sugar commissionerate, the season is likely to continue till April 15.
Fair and remunerative price (FRP) arrears, however, continue to remain a concern. Of the `21,154.48 crore FRP payable, according to agreements, total FRP paid is `16,544.93 crore and the FRP arrears are at `4,831.18 crore as on March 31, 2019.

Nearly 78% of the arrears have been paid, the commissioner said, adding that the arrear position has come down. Last fortnight, the arrears were around `4,926.17 crore.

Sectoral experts say the arrears were still high because more mills were entering into agreements with farmers.
State sugar commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has written to district collectors and CEOs of zila parishads, urging them to buy sugar for the various institutions in their jurisdiction, such as hostels and hospitals, directly from mills.

The commissioner seeks to encourage sales after millers had found themselves to be struggling to sell the commodity in a depressed market. Gaikwad said action had been initiated against 49 sugar mills that have failed to pay FRP. He said he expected about 90% of the FRP will be deposited in farmers’ accounts before mills close the crushing season.
Sugar prices hover at the minimum support price (MSP) level of `3,100 per quintal. Bombay Sugar Merchants Association secretary general Mukesh Kuvediya said the prices had gone up by `30-50 per quintal on the announcement of sales quota and remain more stable at `3,100 per quintal.

Last week, the commissioner had issued a stern warning to millers that under the Essential Commodities Act, action would be taken against them if the millers are found selling sugar under MSP. The Centre sought action against Maharashtra sugar millers selling below MSP.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Maharashtra sugar output likely to equal last year’s record of 107 lakh trillion
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition