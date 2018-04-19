Maharashtra seeks extension in arhar procurement scheme

Maharashtra government has sought an extension from the Centre for the procurement of tur (arhar) at minimum support price (MSP), which ended on Wednesday.

Maharashtra government has sought an extension from the Centre for the procurement of tur (arhar) at minimum support price (MSP), which ended on Wednesday. Tur procurement was stopped in some parts of the state because of the lack of storage space.

The state government has so far procured 23,52,385 lakh quintals of tur from the key producing regions of Maharashtra and has met nearly 60% of its target.

The Centre had granted permission to Maharashtra for purchase of 44.60 lakh quintals from February 1 . Close to 4.14 lakh farmers registered in the drive by the state from January 19. Along with the bonus, the MSP of tur comes upto Rs 5,450 per quintal. Last year a record 75 lakh quintals of tur was purchased by the Centre and State across the country as part of procurement operations.

Maharashtra cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh, in a recent meeting, had instructed officials of the State Warehousing Corporation to use private godowns for storing tur dal purchased from farmers, if necessary. The ongoing procurement of tur from farmers should not be hindered on the pretext of unavailability of godowns, he had warned.