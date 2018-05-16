Maharashtra misses tur procurement targets on lack of storage

Tur in Maharashtra is priced at Rs 4,350 a quintal, while in Madhya Pradesh it is at Rs 3,950 a quintal. (PTI)

Maharashtra has again missed its tur (arhar) procurement target for the season despite an extension granted by the Centre until Tuesday. Once again, lack of storage space proved to be a major hurdle in the procurement plans. The Centre has granted permission to Maharashtra for the purchase of 44.60 lakh quintals from February 1. The government began a registration drive for farmers from January 19 and some 4.14 lakh farmers had registered in the drive.

The state government has now sought another extension for procurement until June 30. Until the next extension comes, procurement shall be stopped. According to senior officials from the agricutlure department, 31,81,000 quintals of tur has been procured from 193 purchase centres. Tur has been purchased from 2,52,877 farmers and is valued at Rs 1,733.53 crore. Chana procurement shall also be stopped. So far, some 18,509 quintals of chana has been procured from 197 purchase centres, valued at Rs 272.14 crore.

According to officials, around 30% of the targets are yet to be met while market sources reveal that only 40% of the procurement targets have been met. Along with the bonus, the MSP of tur comes upto Rs 5,450 per quintal.

Maharashtra cooperation minister Subhash Deshmukh, in a recent meeting, had instructed officials of the State Warehousing Corporation to use private godowns for storing the tur purchased from farmers, if necessary.

The ongoing procurement of tur should not be hindered on the pretext of unavailability of godowns, he had said. Small-size private godowns with a storage capacity of less than 1,000 tonne should be preferred, the minister had said.

