Maharashtra Farmer Producers in JV with Nafed for onion procurement

Maharashtra Farmer Producers Company (MahaFPC), the apex body of farmer producer companies in the state, has entered into a joint venture with the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (Nafed) to develop a value chain for onion procurement. The project involves developing the storage infrastructure and marketing channels for onion in the state. The `25-crore project will see the government investing 50% while the rest will be raised by Nafed and FPCs. Yogesh Thorat, MD, MahaFPC, said the project will enable FPCs to remove monopoly of traders in onion markets. According to Thorat, the project will see them developing markets from onion excess to deficit regions. The MahaFPC and Nafed JV, called MahaOnion, will see widening of the market reach in onion deficit areas. MahaFPC has started onion procurement through its member producer companies.