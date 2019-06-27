Maharashtra farmer producer companies form federation for seed sale and production

Maharashtra Sate Seeds Corporation, popularly known by its brand name “Mahabeej” is currently one of the largest and major state seeds corporation in the country.

Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) in Maharashtra have decided to come together under a common umbrella to loosely form a federation to exclusively deal in sale of seeds from this kharif. The federation has approached the state government, seeking permission to sell seeds under the ‘Maharashtra Biyane’ brand name, top officials of MahaFPC said.

Yogesh Thorat, MD, Maharashtra Federation of Farmer Producer Companies (MahaFPC), the apex body of farmer producer companies, pointed out that seed production is a profit-making activity for farmer producer companies since the returns are remunerative.

“These FPCs have learnt the protocols involved in seed production and are looking at converting this into a revenue model. Therefore, FPCs in Washim, Osmanabad and Ahmednagar are planning to set up distribution channels for sale of seeds,” he said.

Maharashtra Sate Seeds Corporation, popularly known by its brand name “Mahabeej” is currently one of the largest and major state seeds corporation in the country.

These FPCs are looking at posing a serious challenge to Mahabeej and therefore want to strengthen their distribution channel, Thorat said, adding that some 30 FPCs have come together to focus on seed production and sale.

These FPCs are looking at the open seed pollination varieties and are involved in the seed production of tur, onion and soyabean. A special purpose vehice (SPV) is being concidered. Some 15 FPCs from Washim, 4 from Ahmednagar, 5 from Parbhani, 2 each from Latur and Jalgaon, and 3 from Osmanabad are part of this federation.

The federation intends to have 5 directors and a meeting has been planned in Aurangabad soon.

At present, all the FPCs are individually selling seeds and most such producer companies have found that there is no demand for seeds in the local catchement areas and therefore want to spread out and widen their reach, he said.