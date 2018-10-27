Maharashtra begins kharif procurement

According to the state agriculture department, some 40,575 farmers have registered for selling urad at MSP, 26,990 for moong and 45,504 for soyabean.

Procurement of moong (green gram) and urad (black gram) has commenced in some pockets of Maharashtra, as the state is busy rolling out the price-deficiency support scheme PM-AASHA, under which support prices are at least 1.5 times the cost of production. According to the state agriculture department, some 40,575 farmers have registered for selling urad at MSP, 26,990 for moong and 45,504 for soyabean.

Moong is currently trading at Rs 4,800-5,500/quintal in Latur, one of the key pulse producing regions in the state, while its MSP is Rs 6,975/quintal. Urad is trading in the Rs 4,000-4,700/quintal range while its MSP is Rs 5,600/quintal.

Soyabean is now being sold at key mandis at Rs 3,200-3,250/quintal, against the support price of 3,390/quintal. However, procurement is yet to begin at several markets due to lack of government machinery. Lalitbhai Shah, chairman, Latur Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) said that arrivals are currently weak procurement operations are yet to begin in Latur.

The state government had mandated that farmers should register themselves online to be eligible for selling these commodities at MSPs to the procurement agencies. Prices of moong, udad and soybean are currently ruling below the respective MSPs.

Officials said that the production of moong is expected to be 14.7 lakh quintals of which 3.5 lakh quintals may be procured. For udad, expected production is 14.7 lakh quintals and proposed procurement is 4 lakh quintals. Against estimated soyabean ouput of lakh quintals, some 25 lakh quintals are likely to be procured at MSP.

Some 2,047 quintals of udad and 2,179 quintals of moong have been procured by the government from farmers, officials said, adding that the process has just begun and should pick up. Procurement of soybean is slated to commence from November 1.