LPG prices go through the roof! Be ready to pay over Rs 1,000 for non-subsidised cylinder in these states

The retail selling price of non-subsidies LPG cylinders has topped Rs 1,000 in many states this month following two hikes. Check prices here
The retail selling price of non-subsidies LPG cylinders has topped Rs 1,000 in many states this month following two hikes. The price of 14.2-kg subsidised LPG cylinder (non-subsidised) is highest in Jammu and Kashmir (Srinagar), followed by Bihar, Jammu, Chhattisgarh, according to Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell.
On November 1, the non-subsidised of LPG prices went up by Rs 60 per cylinder. The rate was further hiked by Rs 2.94 per cylinder due to tax component of base price. As per news agency PTI, LPG prices have gone up every month since June due to the GST paid on higher base price. Since April, the price has risen by Rs 287.5 per cylinder.
States where LPG (non-subsidised) prices are above Rs 1,000
- Srinagar (J&K): Rs 1,065
- Bihar: Rs 1,039
- Jammu (J&K): Rs 1,017
- Chhattisgarh: Rs 1,003
States where LPG (non-subsidised) prices are nearing Rs 1,000
- Assam: Rs 993
- Jharkhand: Rs 998
- Telangana: Rs 999
All LPG consumers buy cylinders at retail prices, after which the government subsidises 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg each per households in a year through Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT). However, those have given up the subsidy under ‘Give It Up’ government scheme will pay the full amount.
