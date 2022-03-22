LPG Price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder

This is the first increase in LPG rates since early October. Prices have been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling.

Domestic cooking gas (LPG) price on Tuesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder in line with a spike in international energy prices, sources said. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 949.50 in the national capital.

This is the first increase in LPG rates since early October. Prices have been on a freeze since then despite the cost of raw material spiralling.

Sources said a 5 KG LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for Rs 669. The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2003.50.