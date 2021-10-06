  • MORE MARKET STATS

LPG price hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder

October 06, 2021 10:46 AM

Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said.

LPG price hikeCooking gas now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi.

Cooking gas LPG price on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder in line with a surge in international fuel prices. Rates of both subsidised and non-subsidised LPG prices were hiked, oil company officials said.

Cooking gas now costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi. Simultaneously, petrol price was increased by 30 paise per litre and diesel by 35 paise a litre.

Petrol now costs Rs 102.94 per litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at Rs 91.42 a litre. Meanwhile, global benchmark Brent jumped to USD 82.53 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose to USD 78.87 a barrel.

