LPG price cut: Commercial cylinder prices slashed by Rs 171.5 per unit; cooking gas gets cheaper in Delhi, Mumbai

The prices of commercial LPG cylinders have been slashed today by Rs 171.5, according to reports. Now the retail price of a 19 kg LPG cylinder in Delhi stands at Rs 1,856.50. In April also the prices were reduced by Rs 91.5 to Rs 2,028 per unit. The commercial LPG cylinder in Kolkata will now cost Rs 1960.5 as compared to Rs 2132, which was charged earlier. The LPG cylinder price in Mumbai will cost Rs 1808 from the earlier Rs 1980. In Chennai, it will now cost Rs 2021 from Rs 2192.

On March 1, petroleum and oil marketing companies hiked the prices of commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit. The rates of the commercial cylinders were last time slashed on September 1 by Rs 91.50. Before that on August 1, the prices of commercial cylinders were reduced by Rs 36 and on July 6, rates for the 19-kilogram commercial cylinder were cut by Rs 8.5 per unit.

No changes have been made to the prices of the domestic LPG cylinders. The domestic cylinder is available for Rs 1103 in Delhi, Rs 1112.5 in Mumbai, Rs 1129 in Kolkata and Rs 1118.50 in Chennai. The rate of domestic gas in Patna is 1201 per cylinder. The domestic gas cylinder’s price changes from state to state based on state taxes. The rates are usually changed on the first day of the month. Apart from that, a household is permitted to have 12 domestic cylinders at subsidised rates in a year. They are required to pay extra money for any additional purchases.