LPG cylinder prices spike in November across 4 metros; check new rates

Non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) prices shot up on Friday after a price hike was incorporated by IOC. The new prices are effective from 1 November 2019 and have gone up in all four metro cities by at least Rs 76 for non-subsidized cylinders and Rs 119 for cylinders, according to Indian Oil Corporation. This is the third month in a row when prices have gone up. The last price reduction was made in August 2019 and the LPG rates have gone up since then.

These are the new prices

In Delhi, non-subsidized cylinders will now be sold at Rs 681.5, a Rs 76.5 jump from the previous price. Since August, the cylinder rates in Delhi have hiked thrice from Rs 574 to current Rs 681.5. Last month, non-subsidized cylinders sold for Rs 605 in Delhi.

For cylinders that sell for Rs 19 per kg, IOC has revised the rates to Rs 1204 in Delhi, a hike of Rs 119 from last month’s price of Rs 1085. Further, the last price reduction was incorporated in August when the same fell from Rs 1130 to Rs 1004.

In Kolkata, the non-subsidized cylinders have taken a price hike and the new rates are Rs 706. In Kolkata, cylinders rates have gone up by Rs 76 from the price of Rs 630. The last price reduction happened in August when the prices dropped from Rs 662.5 to Rs 601. Also, for cylinders that sell for Rs 19 per kg, Kolkata rates have gone up bt Rs 119 and the new prices stand at Rs 1258. The same cylinder sold for Rs1139.5 in October 2019.

In Mumbai, the new rate for non-subsidized cylinders is Rs 651, a Rs 76.5 increase from the last price of Rs 574.5 in October. In the city, Rs 19 per kg selling cylinders will now be available for Rs 1151.5, up from Rs 1032.5 last month.

In Chennai, the price of non-subsidized cylinders have gone up by Rs 76 and the new rate is Rs 696. Cylinders which sell for Rs 19 per kg will now be available at Rs 1319 in Chennai as the city witnessed the highest hike by Rs 120.