LPG Cylinder Price Today: 19-kg commercial cylinder gets cheaper; Check rates in key cities here

LPG Prices Slashed (August 1, 2022): The price of a commercial LPG cylinder was reduced on Monday, in line with weakening international rates. The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used in commercial cylinders was cut by Rs 36 per 19-kg cylinder. Following the latest price reduction, the 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 1,976.50 in Delhi, down from Rs 2,012.50 earlier, according to the data available on the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website. This price revision will benefit hotels, restaurants and other business establishments that use gas cylinders. However, there is no relief for households as there has been no change in the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

In Mumbai, the 19-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,936.50 instead of Rs 1,972.50. In Kolkata, the 19-kg cylinder will be available at Rs 2,095.50, down from Rs 2,132 earlier. In Chennai, it will now be priced at Rs 2,141, while in Bengaluru, the rate has come down to Rs 2,063.50. In Hyderabad, the price has been slashed to Rs 2,197.50. Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT. Note that this is the fourth price cut on the LPG gas cylinders in India in the last four months. Earlier in June, the central government slashed 19- kg commercial LPG cylinder’s price by Rs 135.

Meanwhile, domestic LPG cylinders are still burning a hole people’s pockets. The price of a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 50 last month. Consumers who were paying Rs 1,003.50 for a 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi are now paying Rs 1,053.50. In Kolkata, rates went up from Rs 1,029 per cylinder to Rs 1,079. In Mumbai and Chennai, the domestic 14.2-kg cylinder is now priced at Rs 1,052. 50 and Rs 1,068. 50 respectively.

Note that in India, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) sell 14.2-kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the government provides subsidies for 12 such cylinders to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana each year through a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week’s meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel in the US. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.