  • MORE MARKET STATS

Jet fuel price cut by 3 per cent

By: |
April 1, 2021 10:10 AM

In the first reduction in rate in two months, jet fuel or ATF price on Thursday was cut by 3 per cent in line with softening international crude oil prices.

juet fuel pricesAviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced by Rs 1,887 per kilolitre, or 3 per cent, to Rs 58,374.16 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

In the first reduction in rate in two months, jet fuel or ATF price on Thursday was cut by 3 per cent in line with softening international crude oil prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced by Rs 1,887 per kilolitre, or 3 per cent, to Rs 58,374.16 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This is the first reduction in rates after four rounds of increase since February.

Related News

Rates were increased by Rs 3,246.75 per kl on February 1, followed by a 3.6 per cent hike on February 16, and a steep 6.5 per cent raise on March 1. On March 16, prices were again raised by Rs 860.25 per kl.

On Thursday, a Rs 10 per cylinder reduction in price of domestic cooking gas LPG also came into effect. The reduction followed four rounds of increase, totaling Rs 135 per 14.2-kg cylinder, in as many weeks.

A 14.2-kg subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs Rs 809 in the national capital. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the second day in a row after three reductions in a week. The reductions totalled 60-61 paise per litre.

Petrol now costs Rs 90.56 per litre in Delhi, down from a record high of Rs 91.17, and a litre of diesel comes for Rs 80.87. While petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis, ATF and LPG rates are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month.

Central and state taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The union government levies Rs 32.90 per litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 31.80 a litre on diesel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. Jet fuel price cut by 3 per cent
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt keeps domestic natural gas price unchanged at $1.79/mmBtu
2Govt hikes BG2 cotton seed price by 5%
3LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 10! New 14.2 kg cooking gas cylinder to cost Rs 809 from tomorrow (April 1)