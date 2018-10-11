‘Iron ore prices rise on robust demand’

Over the past six months, while global iron ore prices were fairly steady at -70 per tonne, domestic iron ore prices surged 40-45% on a year-on-year basis. (Representational photo: Reuters)

A robust growth in domestic demand and elevated pellet prices have led to a rise in prices of iron ore in India, according to a report by ratings agency Crisil.

At September-end, state-owned NMDC raised prices of iron ore lump by Rs 300 per tonne week-on-week, and hiked iron-ore fines prices by Rs 200 per tonne week-on-week.

Over the past six months, while global iron ore prices were fairly steady at $65-70 per tonne, domestic iron ore prices surged 40-45% on a year-on-year basis. As a result, the spread between landed prices and domestic prices of ore has reduced, analysts said.

“Currently, the 62 Fe grade domestic ore trades at a 16% discount to the landed price, compared with a 45% discount in fiscal 2017 and a 31% discount in fiscal 2018. Currency erosion in the past few months has also played a role in boosting prices,” analysts at Crisil said on Wednesday.

In August, miners raised prices by Rs 600-700 per tonne in two tranches. NMDC, on the other hand, raised prices by mere Rs 150 per tonne, according to analysts at Edelweiss Securities. “Odisha’s iron ore production dived 25% month-on-month to 6.8 MT (the lowest in past 12 months) amid seasonally-weak monsoon quarter. Prior to August, Odisha’s production had been 9 MT plus for three consecutive quarters,” analysts said.