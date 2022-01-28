Indo-Swiss firm inks MoU with Alphonso farmers of Konkan belt

The farmer cooperatives and the company plan to co-invest $1 million in the initial phase of this collaboration. Through this, Innoterra plans to bring around 3,000 MT of fully traceable Alphonso mangoes to consumers in domestic as well as international markets.

Innoterra, an Indo-Swiss food and technology platform company, has signed an MoU with Alphonso-growing farmer collectives in the Konkan belt to take the GI-tagged mangoes to consumers worldwide from the upcoming mango season.

The initiative will utilise the pack houses and other infrastructure of Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) and technical support from Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, Dapoli.

Sunil Pawar, MD, MSAMB, said while Konkan Alphonso has the GI tag, other similar-looking mangoes sourced from other regions could be sold as Alphonso.

“This not only dilutes Alphonso’s brand name but also eats into the margins of Konkan farmers. A farmer-owned marketing company would have the ability to strengthen the global brand of Alphonso,” he said.