India’s spices exports grow 19% during the first half of FY21

The spice which recorded the maximum growth in terms of quantity and value was small cardamom.

Higher demand for immunity boosting spices like turmeric has helped the nation in reporting a 19% growth in export of spices and spice products during the first half of the year, state-run Spices Board said on Tuesday.

Exports of spices and other value-added products during six months of FY21 stand at 7 lakh tonne, valued at Rs 12,273.81 crore as against the shipment of 586,090 tonne worth Rs 10,588.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Chilli, cumin, turmeric, coriander and ginger were the top five most-exported spices from India.

Chilli retained its position of being the largest exported spice from India with a shipment of 2,64,500 tonne, fetching Rs 3,605 crore. Cumin followed next with a shipment of 1,53,000 tonne valued at Rs 2167.70 crore, registering a 33% and 22% increase in quantitative and value terms respectively.

The spice which recorded the maximum growth in terms of quantity and value was small cardamom. It contributed to the overall exports during the period, rising 483% in value terms and 369% in quantity. During the period, 1,900 tonne of small cardamom valued at Rs 329.50 crore were exported as against 405 tonne valued at Rs 56.52 crore during the same period last year.

Turmeric registered a remarkable growth of 42% in quantity with total shipment of 99,000 tonne globally valued at Rs 858.10 crore, marking an increase of 35% in value terms as compared to the same period in the last fiscal. A total of 23,700 tonne of ginger was exported all over the world, which was 86% more than last year.

The export of fenugreek, coriander and other seed spices such as mustard, aniseed, dill seed, etc, grew substantially contributing to the spices export basket in the period. Value added spices such as curry powders and pastes remained popular in many countries resulting in their increased exports with a shipment of 19,500 tonne valued at Rs 462.12 crore.

Spice oils and oleoresins along with spices such as tamarind, saffron and others shared a significant part in the spices export basket during April-September 2020.