India’s mineral production rises 24 pc in August

The minerals whose production showed positive y-o-y growth during August 2021 were chromite, lignite, magnesite and bauxite.

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for August stood at 103.8, which was 23.6 per cent higher as compared to the year-ago month, the mines ministry said on Monday.

The cumulative growth for the April-August 2020 period has increased 25.1 per cent as against the year-ago period, the ministry said in a statement.

The production levels of important minerals in August 2021 stood at 539 lakh tonnes for coal, lignite (37 lakh tonnes), natural gas-utilised (2851 million cubic metres), petroleum-crude (25 lakh tonnes), and bauxite (17.37 lakh tonnes).

The output of chromite stood at 1.75 lakh tonnes, gold (89 kg), iron ore (197 lakh tonnes), manganese ore (1.80 lakh tonnes), limestone (311 lakh tonnes), and phosphorite (1.23 lakh tonnes).

The minerals whose production showed positive y-o-y growth during August 2021 were chromite, lignite, magnesite and bauxite.

Other minerals that showed negative growth were diamond, gold and petroleum (crude).