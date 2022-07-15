India’s horticultural crops output increase marginally to 341 million tonne in 2021-22

India’s production of horticultural crops consisting of fruits, vegetables, spices, medicinal plants and plantation crops in the crop year 2021-22 (July-June crop year) grew by around 2% to 341 million tonne (mt) against 334 mt reported in 2020-21.

The horticultural crops production continues to be higher than the foodgrain production. As per the third advance estimates for the foodgrains production released in May, India’s output of rice, wheat and pulses in 2021-22 crop year was estimated at a record 314.51 mt.

“Increase in production of fruits, vegetables and honey while decrease in production of spices, flowers,aromatics and medicinal plants and plantation crops over previous year, is envisaged,” according to an official statement after the release of second advance estimates of horticultural crops production.

The vegetables production grew marginally to 204.61 mt in 2021-22 compared to 200.4 mt as per the final estimate for 2020-21.

The production of onion is estimated to rise by close to 19% to 31.7 mt in 2021-22 against 26.6 mt reported in the previous year.

At the same time, the production of potato is estimated to decline by 4% in the current crop to 53.6 mt from 56.2 mt reported in 2020-21. The output of tomato is estimated to decline by 4% in the current crop year to 20.3 mt compared to 21.18 mt as per final estimate for 2020-21.

In case of fruits production, the second advance estimate pegs the output at 107.1 mt in 2021-22 compared to 102.5 mt reported in the 2020-21 crop year.

Amongst the key fruits, banana production is estimated to witness a growth of 6% to 35.13 mt in 2021-22 compared to 2021-22 while the mango output is estimated at 20.3 mt in 2021-22 which is marginal decline from the previous year.

As per the agriculture ministry data, India’s horticulture crop production was a record 334.6 mt in 2020-21, which was 4.4% more than the final estimate of 320.4 mt in 2019-20.