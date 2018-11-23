India’s gas usage to rise 2.5 times by 2030: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) and Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan launching city gas distribution projects in 129 districts, at an event in New Delhi on Thursday (PTI)

Emphasising on India’s resolve to move towards a gas-based economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the country’s gas consumption should increase 2.5 times by 2030 as the country will have more than 10,000 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations by then and that around 400 districts will have access to city gas distribution facility in the next two-three years.

“Various reforms undertaken in the past four years will facilitate in fast-tracking the adoption of the cleaner fuel,” Modi said while launching the 10th licensing round of City Gas Distribution (CGD) here on Thursday, adding that gas adoption will help the country to achieve its targeted carbon emission cuts as per Paris Climate Conference pact.

“The rising activity in the economy has increased demand for energy but we need to keep in mind the impact of environment. Development is possible without disturbing the nature,” said Modi on the benefits of using gas.

Modi cited linking domestic gas prices to international markets, attempts to develop a gas exchange and implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, among others, as the “steps that will transform the country’s energy ecosystem”.

India aims to increase use of gas from the current 6.2% to 15% by 2030.

Currently, the number of CNG stations across the country is 1,470 and work for CGD is in progress across 174 districts. The number of households with piped natural gas (PNG) connections is expected to cross two crore after the successful completion of the 10th CGD round. This round aims to extend CGD coverage to 70% of the population across 53% of the country’s geography.

The 50 geographical areas (GAs) offered under the latest round cover cities in 12 states — Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Prominent cities which will get piped natural gas for households and compressed natural gas (CNG) for vehicles on successful completion of bids include Muzaffarpur, Alappuzha, Ujjain, Gwalior, Nellore, Jhansi, Ajmer, Nainital, Howrah and Mysore. Bids will have to be submitted by February 5, 2019.

The PM said the current government had distributed 12 crore liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections in the past four years which increased the coverage to 90% in the country. “The oil sector is an example of reform, perform and transform motto of the current government,” he said.

Under the recently concluded ninth round of CGD licensing, wherein 86 GAs were on offer, Adani Gas emerged as the leader winning bids for 22 GAs. While the company has won 13 GAs as an individual entity, the maximum by any firm, its consortium Indian Oil-Adani Gas has been awarded nine GAs. The other top winners so far include Bharat Gas Resources (an arm of BPCL) with 11 GAs, followed by Torrent Gas with 9 GAs and Indian Oil with 7 GAs.