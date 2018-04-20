India’s first consignment of Alphanso to US begins journey

MSAMB officials who handle mango export said all facilities have been readied for export. Australia and South Korea are some of the new markets that have opened up to Indian mangoes.

The first consignment of Alphanso mangoes from the country has left for the US market from Vashi in Mumbai after getting approvals from American quarantine officials. The first consignment of 16 tonnes has been done through KB Exports, Rambo International and Kaushal Continental. Sunil Pawar, MD, Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Board (MSAMB) said around 1,500 tonnes are likely to be exported to the US, 4,000 tonnes to Europe, 20,000 tonnes to UAE and 12,000 tonnes to other nations. This means a total of 37,500 tonnes will be exported from Maharashtra this season, he said. Last year, some 32,500 tonnes were exported from Maharashtra, he said, adding that there is a 15% rise in exports this season.

So far, around 40 tonnes have been exported from the Vashi centre to Russia, England, Italy and France. Primarily Alphanso, Kesar, Bangnapalli variety of mangoes are being exported to overseas countries. With a good mango crop expected this season, alphanso exports from Maharashtra are expected to increase by 15% this year, top officials of MSAMB had said. During the start of the season, the first consignment of some 12,000 kg of alphansoes had left for Italian shores.

South Africa is another new market that is being explored and a delegation was in India last month to explore possible opportunities. Exports to this new market are likely to commence from next season, they said. This year, total production is expected to touch some 4 lakh tonnes. Export to the US has begun and is expected to commence soon to Australia.Japan and Korea are other markets where Indian alphansoes are popular.

MSAMB officials who handle mango export said all facilities have been readied for export. Australia and South Korea are some of the new markets that have opened up to Indian mangoes. India could not export mangoes to Australia until now due to tough phyto-sanitary conditions that require irradiation treatment and inspection prior to the shipment.

A delegation had visited a radiation plant in Maharashtra a couple of years ago and the Australian Biosecurity Import Conditions (Bicon) authority had recently revised its protocol to allow Indian irradiated mango. It has okayed irradiation facility centres at Vashi in Navi Mumbai and Krushak at Lasalgoan (near Nashik).

Around 1,500 tonnes are expected to be exported to the US. All mangoes exported to the US are irradiated at BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre) in Mumbai which has a capacity to handle one tonne per hour,the official said. Maharashtra is the largest mango exporting state in the country and accounts for over 80% of the total exports. For Europe, the produce has to go through hot-water treatment. For South Korea, Pest Risk Analysis is mandatory.Mauritius has already granted market access to Indian mangoes subject to phytosanitary certification.

The Marketing Board has established facilities for irradiation, hot water treatment, vapour heat treatment for export to various markets. In Maharashtra, Alphanso, better known as Hapus , starts arriving in markets of Mumbai and Pune by the end of February. Arrivals pick up by mid March and the season usually ends by May.

New markets have also opened up in Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, besides South Korea, North Korea and Australia. APEDA has already issued advisories for registration of mango orchards under Mangonet. US, China, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius are seeking list of registered orchards maintained by APEDA.

New markets have also opened up in Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, besides South Korea, North Korea and Australia. APEDA has already issued advisories for registration of mango orchards under Mangonet. US, China, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius are seeking list of registered orchards maintained by APEDA. In Maharshtra, some 8,500 farmers have registered on MangoNet — a traceability system established by APEDA that has made it mandatory for exporters to pick mangoes for exports only from growers registered on MangoNet.