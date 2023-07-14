India, US to work for global hydrogen ecosystem: MNRE secretary

India and the US are committed to develop and support the global hydrogen ecosystem to make affordable, low-carbon hydrogen globally by 2030, new and renewable energy secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said on Thursday.

“Recognising the importance of diversified and resilient clean energy supply chains for the energy transition we are working together to eliminate exposures to disruption,” he said addressing the ‘US-India Energy Summit – Partnership for a sustainable future’.

Considering heavy dependence on China for vital equipment like wind turbines and solar panels used in renewable energy, India has stepped up efforts to promote a domestic solar PV manufacturing industry.

India and the US are working towards rapidly deploying clean energy at scale, build economic prosperity and help achieve global climate goals, he said.

Realizing that new and emerging renewable energy technologies will play a crucial role in the global energy transition, India and the US, during the recent Prime Minister’s visit to the US, launched a platform for new and emerging renewable energy technologies.

“We would also collaborate on our targets pertaining to cost reduction of green energy under our respective hydrogen missions and the targets that we have,” he said, adding that the research institutions and laboratories in both countries are working more closely on next generation renewable energy technologies.

Talking about India’s unprecedented growth in renewable energy sector with current capacity at 173 gigawatt (GW) and another 120 GW in different stages of construction, Bhalla said there is huge investment opportunities for the US players in the sector.

“We have ambitious targets for not just solar and onshore wind power, but also for offshore wind, green hydrogen and battery storage, among others,” he said.

The US has been supportive of the International Solar Alliance, which is undertaking concrete efforts for large-scale deployment of solar energy across the world with particular emphasis on Africa and small island democratic states, he added.