  • MORE MARKET STATS

India sees robust export demand for its soya meal

By: |
January 9, 2021 6:45 AM

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reduced India’s crop estimate to 90 lakh tonne versus earlier estimate of 114 lakh tonne.

Significantly, the US has turned out to be India’s biggest soya meal buyer.Significantly, the US has turned out to be India’s biggest soya meal buyer.

Indian soya bean meal exports have touched around 6-7 lakh tonne until December 2020 and is likely to cross around 12-14 lakh tonne in the 2020-21 (October-September) season, senior industry officials said. DN Pathak, SOPA executive director, pointed out that there had been a robust demand for Indian soya bean meal.

Soybean meal export prices are attractive at around $520 per tonne and Rs 36,300 per tonne, industry officials said. Typically, price of the Indian soya meal variety is higher than the international ones, but this year India has an advantage in exporting more as the recent global rally in soybean prices has made Indian soya meal competitive. In November, India’s soya meal exports surged 144% on year to 200,000 tonne due to a revival in demand, led by opening up of economies across the globe, observed SOPA.

Related News

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has reduced India’s crop estimate to 90 lakh tonne versus earlier estimate of 114 lakh tonne. Lowering of India’s soya bean production estimate by nearly 20% had added fuel to the bullish sentiments and a bullish year for soya bean is expected during the greater part of 2021, industry experts said.

Significantly, the US has turned out to be India’s biggest soya meal buyer. Soya meal exports to the US increased 19.5% in the first half of the current fiscal year to 1.31 lakh tonne against 1.10 lakh tonne during the year-ago period. Overall, oil meal exports to the US recorded highest growth among importing nations.

Among other countries, Taiwan and Vietnam registered 15.17 % and 14.26 % increase, respectively, in Indian oilmeal imports during the period. Soya meal export growth was a meagre 0.11 % or 11,000 tonne in the first half of the fiscal year compared to 6% growth in overall oilmeal shipments.

According to BV Mehta, executive director, Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), Indian soya meal is given priority in the US since it needs non-GM soybean.

“Barely 5% of the soya bean crop in the US is non-GM and those who want non-GM soy products there have to pay a premium. That’s the reason way the Indian soya meal is competitive,” he said. SOPA chairman Davish Jain had earlier stated that US had emerged as the biggest buyer of such specialised soya meal and its demand was growing.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. COMMODITIES
  4. India sees robust export demand for its soya meal
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Prices of edible oils to stay high till March: Experts
2CAI ups crop estimate by 2.50 lakh bales for 2020-21 season
3CAI increases its crop estimate for 2020-21 cotton season to 358.50 lakh bales