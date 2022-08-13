India resumes mango exports to the US after two years

India resumed mango exports to the US after a pandemic-induced two-year gap. More than 1,000 tonne of alphonso, kesar and other varieties of mangoes have been shipped recently, trade sources said.

India also exported mangoes to Japan for the first time while shipment to South Korea resumed after two years too.

Officials told FE that in the current year, alphonso and kesar mangoes from India have been sold in the US market at a premium of $9 and $7 per kg, respectively, compared to $3 to $4 a kg realised from mangoes sourced from other countries.

The exports of mangoes were halted in 2020 and 2021 as inspectors from the US department of agriculture (USDA) could not visit India for inspection of irradiation facilities due to travel restrictions because of Covid19.

Mangoes exported to the US undergo an irradiation process, where fruit is exposed to gamma radiation, which kills insects or pesticides inside the fruit.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Development Authority (Apeda) is aiming to increase India’s presence in the US mango market, which is mostly dominated by countries such as Peru, Brazil and Venezuela.

Following a phytosanitary framework agreement signed between the agriculture ministry and the USDA’s animal and plant health inspection service earlier this year, mango exports from three irradiation facilities at Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Nasik and Bengaluru have commenced.

Apeda organised a series of mango promotion programme in Dubai, Bahrain, Denmark, San Francisco, Turkey, Afghanistan and Germany.

India has commenced exports of mangoes to Japan through a shipment of around 50 tonne. Apeda in collaboration with the Indian embassy in Japan held a mango promotion programme at supermarkets in Japan. Similarly, mango exports to South Korea also commenced this season after a gap of two years.

A Malaysian delegation has inspected the irradiation facilities in Mumbai, Nashik and Bengaluru, and assured imports of mango varieties such as alphonso, kera and banganpalli from the next season.

Apeda organised a mango festival in Bahrain where 34 varieties of mangoes from eastern states, including West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, were displayed at Bahrain’s Al Jazira group supermarket

Stating that India has received market access from Argentina for mango exports, M Angamuthu, chairman, Apeda, said “our thrust has been to export various unique varieties of mangoes sourced from various states to more than 50 countries”.

India is the world’s largest producer of mangoes, followed by China. However, it exports less than 1% mainly because of lack of sea container protocol and air freights are expensive. Uniqueness of Indian mangoes is its sweetness and smaller size.

In 2021-22, the United Arab Emirates (44%), United Kingdom (22%), Qatar (7%), Oman (6%) and Kuwait (5%) had 84% share in the India’s value of fresh mango exports.