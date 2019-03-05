India is world’s largest producer of Mangoes, Banana; check which other commodities make it to the list

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra are the topmost Banana producing Indian states.

The season of the King of fruits — Mango — is almost here and it may come as a surprise to many that India is the world’s largest producer of Mangoes, along with Banana, Papaya, and Lemon. Also, Milk, Chilli pepper, Ginger, Chickpea, Millet, Jute and Wood fuel feature in the list of items in which India leads the world. The list was released by The Spectator Index.

India leads world in production of: – Banana

– Mango

– Papaya

– Lemon

– Buffalo milk

– Goat milk

– Chilli pepper

– Ginger

– Chick pea

– Millet

– Jute

Read on to know which states produce some of these commodities and which are their top exporters.

Mango

Indian Mango had been on the international radar as in 2007, India allowed investments by Harley Davidson in exchange for the lifting of 18 years old ban on mangoes in the US. Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the leading Mango producers in the country. India produces over 40% of mangoes in the world. The fruit is exported to UAE, Bangladesh, UK, Saudi Arabia, and Nepal.

Banana

Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra are the topmost Banana producing Indian states.

Bananas are the fifth largest agricultural commodity in world trade after cereals, sugar, coffee and cocoa. India’s Banana productivity per hectare is over twice as compared to the rest of the world. India exports the fruit to UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

Milk

India leads the world in the production of milk (Buffalo and Goat), which might not be a shocker as India surpassed the USA in milk production in 1998, all thanks to Operation Flood which was backed by Verghese Kurien.

States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Punjab lead in milk production. UAE, Bhutan, Egypt and Nepal are the topmost importers of milk from India. India’s export of dairy products was 48039.4 million tonnes to the world for the worth of Rs 1196 crore during the year 2017-18, according to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

Jute

Known as golden fibre, Jute is produced in UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha among others. India exports Jute primarily to USA, UK, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Australia and Turkey.

Papaya

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Orissa, West Bengal see the most cultivation of the fruit. Most of the produce is consumed domestically with less than 1% going for exports. Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Netherlands etc import from India.

Ginger

USA, UAE and Bangladesh are the leading Ginger importers of Indian Ginger.

Chillies

Most of the Indian states produce chilly pepper. Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are some of the importers of Indian chilly.

However, Gems, precious metals, mineral fuels including oil, machinery including computers, vehicles and organic chemicals etc are the topmost exported commodities of India, per World’s Top Exports data.