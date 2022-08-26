India has ‘shown great interest’ on Russian oil price cap proposal: US official

US Deputy Secretary of Treasury Wally Adeyemo on Friday said India has “shown great interest” with respect to the proposal of capping Russian oil price.

The price cap will ensure that there is a reduction in revenues for Russia, he said during a media interaction here.

The US has imposed sanctions on Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Also Read: 2050 net-zero target can boost India’s GDP by 7.3 pc by 2032: Report

“In my conversation with Indian officials and policy makers about the price cap coalition, they have shown great interest as this is in line with India’s objective of lowering energy price for consumers. We are providing information to them and we will continue the conversation,” Adeyemo said.

India and few other countries have increased purchase of oil from Russia and against this backdrop, the US is looking at ways to cap the Russian oil price.

On Friday, Adeyemo met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and among other topics, they discussed about Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and India’s G20 Presidency.